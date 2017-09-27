Valley police investigating deadly shooting on County Rd.

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – Valley police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 4300 block of County Road 338.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. when officers and EMS were called to County Road.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 55-year-old female lying in the driveway dead with a gunshot wound.

The shooter was on scene and has been arrested.

The victim’s name will not be released until her family members have been notified.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.