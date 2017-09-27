Columbus resident, Puerto Rican native organizes donation drive for hurricane victims

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus resident is hosting a donation drive for those in need following Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

Guillermo Cornavaca, a Puerto Rican native, is working with the Hispanic Outreach of Columbus, the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Jacksonville, FL, and the Red Cross to bring relief to hurricane victims.

A call to help and a call for action Cornavaca says began with just an idea.

"I was in Miami Florida in '91 during Andrew. I remember the devastation, so just watching the footage reminded me of Andrew. Since we didn't hear anything about it, we figured we wanted to do something about it," said Cornavaca.

The hurricanes pounding the island, leaving people without any food, water, gas or power.

Through the relief drive, Cornavaca hopes to fill two 20 foot containers to ship to the island.

“I’ve been telling everybody, I’ve been helping my race, but it’s not that we are Latinos, or Hispanic, we are the human race. I just wanted to help them and make sure they got some help from Columbus, Georgia," said Cornavaca.

The drive will take place at St. Paul United Methodist Church located at 2101 Wildwood Avenue on Friday, Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

During the drive, you can donate non-perishables, toiletries, personal hygiene, plastic cups/plates/bowls/utensils, baby diapers, etc.

