Police chase ends in Columbus on Macon Road; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Traffic was at a standstill on Macon Road Wednesday afternoon following a police chase.

Justin McNeil of Phenix City has been charged with menacing and attempting to elude by the Phenix City Police Department.

According to police, the incident happened when police went to speak with McNeil about a domestic violence involving his wife. A hospital where Mcneil's wife was being treated called police to the couple's home.

When officers arrived at the home, McNeil was leaving the area. He sped away as officers attempted to stop him.

Phenix City police followed him until he reached the Columbus, GA line.

Columbus Police Negotiators were tried to persuade McNeil not to kill himself prior to him being detained.

Charges in Columbus have not been confirmed as of yet.

