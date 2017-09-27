Police chase ends in Columbus on Macon Road; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Traffic was at a standstill on Macon Road Wednesday afternoon following a police chase.

According to Columbus police, Phenix City police started chasing a man from Phenix City and ended on Macon Road.

Columbus Police Negotiators were trying to persuade the man not to kill himself and he was later detained.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

