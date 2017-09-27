Police chase ends in Columbus on Macon Road; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Traffic is at a standstill on Macon Road Wednesday afternoon.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Traffic is at a standstill on Macon Road Wednesday afternoon.More >>
VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – Valley police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 4300 block of County Road 338.More >>
VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – Valley police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 4300 block of County Road 338.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University has granted some refunds for its basketball games following an alleged federal bribery scheme that included their assistant coach.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University has granted some refunds for its basketball games following an alleged federal bribery scheme that included their assistant coach.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division has arrested several suspects with gang ties in the Columbus area.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division has arrested several suspects with gang ties in the Columbus area.More >>
The city of Phenix City has announced the qualified candidates for the Special Called Election for the Council District 2 Seat.More >>
The city of Phenix City has announced the qualified candidates for the Special Called Election for the Council District 2 Seat.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction used by most Americans.More >>
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.More >>
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
UofL basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich were placed on administrative leave Wednesday, both with the expectation that they'll be fired.More >>
UofL basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich were placed on administrative leave Wednesday, both with the expectation that they'll be fired.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>