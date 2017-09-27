Auburn police, campus advocates respond following alleged rape

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn police are working to learn more about a rape case that was reported to Auburn University.

The incident report outlines that a female student believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Safety officials say the most common drug they see in sexual assault cases is alcohol. Susan McCallister is the associate director of campus safety at Auburn University.

She says the number of sexual assaults reported on campus has increased since 2013.

“It could be a few more sexual assaults than last year but nothing really significant," says McCallister.

A number of resources are available to students on campus who are victims of sexual assault.

“The one clearinghouse for all of our resources is Safe Harbor because it’s a confidential resource and its available 24 hours a day.”

Police noting it is the victims right whether or not the incident be reported to law enforcement, however it is encouraged in efforts to further an investigation.

“It's unfortunate when people don’t come forward and report there are different reasons for that but we always urge someone to come and talk with us even if they don’t want to move forward we would at least like to know what’s going on...we will continue with the things we do the patrols we do and continue to speak with community groups to get the word out there and use some of our public partners in this venture," says Auburn Police Chief Paul Register.

A request has been made for an exact number of sexual assault cases reported on campus that information should be released before October 1.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.