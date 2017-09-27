Columbus man arrested for sexual battery, enticing a child - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus man arrested for sexual battery, enticing a child

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Kenneth Crowder (Source: Columbus Police Department) Kenneth Crowder (Source: Columbus Police Department)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Columbus Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit arrested a man for outstanding warrants for sexual battery and enticing a child Wednesday.

Kenneth Crowder, 56, was arrested on outstanding warrants for felony sexual battery and 2 felony counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes. 

His Recorder’s Court Hearing is Friday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. 

