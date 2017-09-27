Columbus man arrested for sexual battery, enticing a child

The Columbus Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit arrested a man for outstanding warrants for sexual battery and enticing a child Wednesday.

Kenneth Crowder, 56, was arrested on outstanding warrants for felony sexual battery and 2 felony counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

His Recorder’s Court Hearing is Friday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.