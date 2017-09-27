Smiths Station man, business owner offers free "Lord's Prayer" s - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Smiths Station man, business owner offers free "Lord's Prayer" signs

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Parker Branton) (Source: Parker Branton)
SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) -

A Smiths Station man and business owner is offering free signs with the Lord’s Prayer inscribed on them.

The businessman is the owner of  R&K Signs in Phenix City and will put the signs up at no charge for anyone who wants them.

The first business to receive a sign put theirs up Wednesday. A Smiths Station logo is also featured on the sign and surrounds the Lord’s Prayer wording.  

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly