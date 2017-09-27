Texas Roadhouse donates profits to recent hurricane relief efforts

Texas Roadhouse is providing aid in the relief efforts to help victims of recent hurricanes.

Locations across the nation donated all profits from Wednesday’s sales to the American Red Cross for the relief of both Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The manager of the Columbus location on Northlake Parkway says it feels great to be able to do such.

Service Manager Grant McChesney said, "It's important to be able to reach out to our communities." "A connection with the community is something the Texas Roadhouse has always held true and we want to be able to support those people who come in and support us."

The restaurant saw an increase in turnout and is looking to reach a goal of $300,000 to help victims.

