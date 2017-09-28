SARN hosts forum to address crime in Columbus

The Southern Anti-Racism Network (SARN) hosted a forum to discuss crime in Columbus.

Seth Brown of The Crime Prevention Department was in attendance to listen to the public’s concern that the Columbus Consolidated Government isn’t addressing the root of the crimes, and to provide steps the public could take to get their needs met.

Teresa El-Amin, founder and regional director of SARN, showed the group high crime areas around the city. Attendees also discussed different grants for different organizations.

