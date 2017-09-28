FIRST TO ALERT: 2 more warm days then cooler air settles in!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – There is a new convenient way Columbus residents can get groceries delivered right to your door step.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – There is a new convenient way Columbus residents can get groceries delivered right to your door step.More >>
Texas Roadhouse is aiding in the relief efforts to help victims of recent hurricanes.More >>
Texas Roadhouse is aiding in the relief efforts to help victims of recent hurricanes.More >>
VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – Valley police has released the identity of the woman who died in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.More >>
VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – Valley police has released the identity of the woman who died in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Southern Anti-Racism Network (SARN) hosted a forum to talk about crime in Columbus.More >>
The Southern Anti-Racism Network (SARN) hosted a forum to talk about crime in Columbus.More >>
SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) – The Lee County superintendent is responding after a photo of a noose hanging on a Smiths Station’s teacher bookshelf has attracted attention on social media.More >>
SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) – The Lee County superintendent is responding after a photo of a noose hanging on a Smiths Station’s teacher bookshelf has attracted attention on social media.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash.More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.More >>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
Drug dealer suspect sent wrong-number text to an on-duty cop.More >>
Drug dealer suspect sent wrong-number text to an on-duty cop.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>