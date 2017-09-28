FIRST TO ALERT: 2 more warm days then cooler air settles in!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Temperatures will stay on the warm side today and Friday, with afternoon highs close to 10° above-average. A cold front will usher in cooler air by the weekend, dropping temperatures to more seasonable numbers.

The front will pass tonight and tomorrow bringing a few clouds to the area Friday and Saturday but not much rain. Most will stay dry but there's a 10% rain shot for Saturday. Temperatures drop into the low 80s by Sunday and take us into next week.

A disturbance coming in out of the Atlantic is expected to move into the southeast. It could stay away from the Valley and keep us dry or move a bit closer and increase our moisture slightly for the beginning of the week. Right now we're going with a low rain shot for Monday and Tuesday and drying out beyond that. Stay tuned for details.

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app and follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.