Tuskegee woman, 55, identified in deadly shooting in Valley, AL

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – Valley police have released the identity of the woman who died in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Judith Dawson, 55, of Tuskegee was found lying in the driveway in the 4300 block of County Road 338 of an apparent gunshot wound.

Preliminary reports reveal that Dawson and two other females came to the residence and Dawson had a confrontation with the homeowner and the homeowner’s son, Kyle Tassin, 18, of Valley.

During the confrontation, two shots were fired. A .22 rifle was seized from the residence and a .22 pistol was seized from the body of Dawson. Both weapons had been fired once.

Once the on-scene investigation was completed, Tassin was taken to the Valley Police Department for questioning.

Dawson was transported to EAMC Lanier for holding until she could be transferred to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

This incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.