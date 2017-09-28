5 Columbus residents charged in drug trafficking round up

(WTVM) – A federal grand jury returned a nine-count indictment charging 15 people with several federal drug trafficking offenses, five of the defendants were from Columbus.

The following were charged:

Alexis Salas, 20, Columbus, Georgia

Decorey Walker, 26, Columbus, Georgia

Christopher Pipkins, 28, Columbus, Georgia

Angela Adams, 26, Columbus, Georgia

Mardarrius Collier, 20, Columbus, Georgia

Johnny Allen, 26, Panama City Beach, Florida

Elijah Segers-Meier, 26, Panama City Beach

Kyle Pate, 33, Panama City Beach, Florida

Kimberly Fuller, 46, Panama City Beach, Florida

David Snyder III, 23, Panama City; Florida

Ashley Coatley, 36, Panama City Beach, Florida

Anthony Servillo, 25, Panama City Beach; Florida

Michael Soifert, 24, Panama City Beach, Florida

John Elliott, 26, Panama City, Florida

Franschwa Riggins, 29, Panama City, Florida

All defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Allen, Segers-Meier, Walker, Fuller, Snyder, Coatley, Servillo, Soifert, and Elliott’s trial is scheduled for December 4, 2017, at 8:15 a.m., at the United States courthouse in Panama City.

To read the indictment click here.

