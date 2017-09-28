5 Columbus suspects charged in drug trafficking round up - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

5 Columbus suspects charged in drug trafficking round up

(WTVM) – A federal grand jury returned a nine-count indictment charging 15 people with several federal drug trafficking offenses, five of the defendants were from Columbus.

The following were charged:

  • Alexis Salas, 20, Columbus, Georgia
  • Decorey Walker, 26, Columbus, Georgia
  • Christopher Pipkins, 28, Columbus, Georgia
  • Angela Adams, 26, Columbus, Georgia
  • Mardarrius Collier, 20, Columbus, Georgia
  • Johnny Allen, 26, Panama City Beach, Florida
  • Elijah Segers-Meier, 26, Panama City Beach
  • Kyle Pate, 33, Panama City Beach, Florida
  • Kimberly Fuller, 46, Panama City Beach, Florida
  • David Snyder III, 23, Panama City; Florida
  • Ashley Coatley, 36, Panama City Beach, Florida
  • Anthony Servillo, 25, Panama City Beach; Florida
  • Michael Soifert, 24, Panama City Beach, Florida
  • John Elliott, 26, Panama City, Florida
  • Franschwa Riggins, 29, Panama City, Florida

All defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Allen, Segers-Meier, Walker, Fuller, Snyder, Coatley, Servillo, Soifert, and Elliott’s trial is scheduled for December 4, 2017, at 8:15 a.m., at the United States courthouse in Panama City.

To read the indictment click here. 

