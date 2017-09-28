Psychological evaluation will be given for police chase suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The man who was arrested following a Phenix City police chase that ended in Columbus appeared in court Thursday morning.

Justin McNeil was charged with reckless driving and obstruction of a police officer after leading police on a chase that ended on Macon Road Wednesday afternoon.

McNeil threatened to shoot himself, which resulted in police tasing him before his arrest.

His bond was set at $16,000 and his case has been bound over to Superior Court.

The court will also have him psychologically evaluated.

