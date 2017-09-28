1 charged after carrying a weapon at Georgetown Elementary in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One person has been arrested after carrying a weapon within a school safety zone.

According to a police report, an officer working at East Columbus Magnet Academy when he was informed of an incident that happened at Georgetown Elementary School involving a weapon.

The person was charged with carrying weapons within a school safety zone.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

