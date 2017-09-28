Dirt Cheap officially opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new discount store is now open in Columbus.



It's called "Dirt Cheap" and it's on Milgen Road next to Planet Fitness.

Dirt Cheap offers clothing, housewares, furniture, home décor, electronics, and more.

The company describes itself as a "bargain hunter's paradise" and the ideal store for price-conscious shoppers who love the thrill of finding deals.

The grand opening was held on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

