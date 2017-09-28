Nearly 100 people charged in Chambers County drug operation

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Chambers County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force conducted numerous undercover operations along with daily operations throughout Chambers County.

Agents have arrested more than 70 individuals on over 180 charges, many of which were the direct result of the distribution investigations.

More arrests are expected to be made.

