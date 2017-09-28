Phenix City police searching for burglary suspect

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Phenix City investigators are trying to track down two people who damaged a local store before burglarizing it.

Police released photos from surveillance video taken Wednesday at 2 a.m.

Officers say these two suspects entered the dollar general on Crawford Road by breaking the glass front door before burglarizing the store.

Investigators also say the person wearing the white hoodie had on bright orange socks at the time of the crime.

You're asked to call Phenix City police at (334) 297-2632.

