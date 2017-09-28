Injuries reported in 3-car accident on I-185 NB near Macon Road exit

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police and EMS first responders are on the scene of a 3-car accident on I-185 northbound.

The accident is on I-185 northbound between the Macon Road and Buena Vista Road exits and there are injuries reported as a result of the crash.

Traffic is at a standstill and drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

