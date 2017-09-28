Injuries reported in 3-car accident on I-185 NB near Macon Road exit

Agents have arrested more than 70 individuals on over 180 charges, many of which were the direct result of the distribution investigations. A pound and half of methamphetamine, over 10lbs of marijuana, and roughly 1,000 grams of drugs investigators say they ceased.More >>
A child as young as 12 among those to be arrested, sparking a new conversation about gangs in the Valley, and the issue is being handled. With offenders getting even younger, new methods are being implemented to combat the issue.More >>
Our friend and co-worker Allen Simmons passed away Wednesday night after waging a tough fight against cancer. Allen worked behind the scenes in Master Control at WTVM and WXTX Fox 54 for nearly 15 years.More >>
Columbus police and EMS first responders are on the scene of a 3 car accident on I-185 northbound.More >>
A new discount store is now open in Columbus. It's called "Dirt Cheap" and it's on Milgen Road next to Planet Fitness.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Shreveport police have identified two people as suspects in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman at her home in the city's Anderson Island neighborhood.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports she raped children.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
