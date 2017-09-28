WTVM/WXTX mourns the loss of Master Control Operator Allen Simmo - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

WTVM/WXTX mourns the loss of Master Control Operator Allen Simmons

(Source: WTVM File) (Source: WTVM File)
(Source: WTVM File) (Source: WTVM File)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM/WXTX) – We are mourning the loss of one of our own here at News Leader 9 and Fox 54.

Our friend and co-worker Allen Simmons passed away Wednesday night after waging a tough fight against cancer.

Allen worked behind the scenes as a Master Control Operator at WTVM and WXTX Fox 54 for nearly 15 years.

We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends as they will be in our thoughts and prayers. He will be greatly missed.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly