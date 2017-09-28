WTVM/WXTX mourns the loss of Master Control Operator Allen Simmons

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM/WXTX) – We are mourning the loss of one of our own here at News Leader 9 and Fox 54.

Our friend and co-worker Allen Simmons passed away Wednesday night after waging a tough fight against cancer.

Allen worked behind the scenes as a Master Control Operator at WTVM and WXTX Fox 54 for nearly 15 years.

We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends as they will be in our thoughts and prayers. He will be greatly missed.

