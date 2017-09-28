Most Wanted: September 2017 Ewart Avenue murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The person who shot and killed a 19-year-old Columbus girl is still on the run, and Columbus police need your help bringing the shooter to justice.

Investigators say Takelia Johnson was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting on Sunday, Sept. 3 on Ewart Avenue.

The fatal shots were fired from a vehicle with two to three men inside, but no description of the vehicle was given.

If you know who these suspects are, you're asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

