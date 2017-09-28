LaGrange College students Skype with Super Bowl executives

A child as young as 12 among those to be arrested, sparking a new conversation about gangs in the Valley, and the issue is being handled. With offenders getting even younger, new methods are being implemented to combat the issue.More >>
A child as young as 12 among those to be arrested, sparking a new conversation about gangs in the Valley, and the issue is being handled. With offenders getting even younger, new methods are being implemented to combat the issue.More >>
A group of LaGrange College students got to speak to some heavy hitters in the sports broadcast world Thursday.More >>
A group of LaGrange College students got to speak to some heavy hitters in the sports broadcast world Thursday.More >>
Agents have arrested more than 70 individuals on over 180 charges, many of which were the direct result of the distribution investigations. A pound and half of methamphetamine, over 10lbs of marijuana, and roughly 1,000 grams of drugs investigators say they ceased.More >>
Agents have arrested more than 70 individuals on over 180 charges, many of which were the direct result of the distribution investigations. A pound and half of methamphetamine, over 10lbs of marijuana, and roughly 1,000 grams of drugs investigators say they ceased.More >>
Columbus has another name on the ballot for mayor. Berry "Skip" Henderson, Columbus District 10 at-large city councilman announced Thursday that he will be a candidate for mayor.More >>
Columbus has another name on the ballot for mayor. Berry "Skip" Henderson, Columbus District 10 at-large city councilman announced Thursday that he will be a candidate for mayor.More >>
The person who shot and killed a 19-year-old Columbus girl is still on the run, and Columbus police need your help bringing the shooter to justice.More >>
The person who shot and killed a 19-year-old Columbus girl is still on the run, and Columbus police need your help bringing the shooter to justice.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.More >>
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.More >>
A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher who had sexual intercourse with at least six high school students agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday morning.More >>
A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher who had sexual intercourse with at least six high school students agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday morning.More >>