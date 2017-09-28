LaGrange College students Skype with Super Bowl executives

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – A group of LaGrange College students got to speak to some heavy hitters in the sports broadcast world Thursday.

The Business Development and Sports Management Club at LaGrange College getting the chance to help out trainers at the super bowl in Atlanta during the week leading up to it.

The students of the club got to do a skype interview with Super Bowl executives to ask questions about how they will be assisting.

The students are excited about the opportunity to work hands-on with Super Bowl executives.

“It's important to talk with someone, that's really there already. That is working with the Super Bowl. And our students haven't really worked a Super Bowl and haven't really been to Minneapolis, so as you probably are able to see we have a bunch of questions that are helping us to prepare,” said Stephen Coelho, President of Sports Management Club.

The sports management concentration has recently been involved in partnerships with the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Kickoff Classic.

