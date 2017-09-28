Berry "Skip" Henderson announces run for Mayor of Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus has another name on the ballot for mayor.

Berry "Skip" Henderson, Columbus District 10 at-large city councilman announced Thursday that he will be a candidate for mayor.

Henderson made the announcement Thursday afternoon during a press conference at the city service building.

He was joined by his wife and supporters which included councilors Gary Allen, Judy Thomas, Evelyn Turner Pugh, and Mike Baker.

Henderson says two of his main focuses as mayor will be public safety and jobs.

“Crime is an umbrella that takes in a whole lot of initiatives. It takes in economic development building jobs. It takes in making sure that you have folks that are trained and have the skills so they can take advantage of those jobs,” says Henderson.

Henderson has been on the council for 21 years. He says he will reveal more about his plans for the city as we get closer to the election next year.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.