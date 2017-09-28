Phenix City bar boycotting NFL games after national anthem prote - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City bar boycotting NFL games after national anthem protests

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM) (Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM)
(Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM) (Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – One Phenix City business owner is not taking the NFL national anthem protests lightly.

Mike Phaneuf owns a bar called Glory Days where he says he has shown ESPN’s Monday Night Football for years, but this week he said that tradition was over.

"It doesn't need to happen during the national anthem, it needs to happen in America that we can come together but the time to come together is while we're standing in unison for the national anthem supporting our troops, the ones that have fought for us, the ones that have fallen and we need to come together in that time and then also work on the issues that we have in America,” said Phaneuf.

On Thursday, while a Thursday night NFL game was on TV, it was not being shown on the TV’s at Glory Days.

Phaneuf served as an Army Ranger and says it is his job to lead even though he is no longer in active service.

He says he agrees with the protests that a conversation needs to happen, he just wants that conversation to stop during the national anthem.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.

