Community reacts to MCSD teacher's alleged racial slurs

After an early September investigation into alleged racial slurs used by a Muscogee County elementary school teacher, community members gathering in the Fountain City to voice their concerns on the incident.

"At some point, we have to stand up," says parent Equisha Fraizer. "We have to fight for our children, stop putting stuff on the back burner, I refuse to let them do my baby like that."

As News Leader 9 previously reported, according to Equisha and Nathan Fraizer, their 4th-grade daughter, and two other students were discussing race and appearances when the children's teacher allegedly responded with inappropriate language including racial slurs in conversation.

The parents say during a meeting days later at the school, the principal told them the teacher did admit using the alleged racial slurs.

Muscogee County Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said the incident was investigated, but the teacher is still employed at the elementary school according to the parents.

"I believe we have to have a unified and uniform front to respond to what this teacher had to say to this child," says community member, Antonio Carter. "We have to have an answer."

School Board Member Frank Myers was also in attendance.

"Under no circumstances is that word allowable in that setting," says Myers. "It bothers me because we have a pattern at the Muscogee County School District of things being swept under the rug."

"If they sweep this under the rug, then they are going to continue on," says Fraizer. "If we fight for this and this lady is terminated, it will turn shake some heads in there."

The group says they have plans for a petition for further action to be taken and they also plan to face the Muscogee County School Board at the next available public meeting.

