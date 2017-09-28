Community reacts to MCSD teacher's alleged racial slurs

Agents have arrested more than 70 individuals on over 180 charges, many of which were the direct result of the distribution investigations. A pound and half of methamphetamine, over 10lbs of marijuana, and roughly 1,000 grams of drugs investigators say they ceased.More >>
After an early September investigation into alleged racial slurs used by a Muscogee County Schools Elementary teacher, community members gathering in the Fountain City to voice their concerns on the incident.More >>
One Phenix City business owner is not taking the NFL national anthem protests lightly. Mike Phaneuf owns a bar called Glory Days where he says he has shown ESPN’s Monday Night Football for years, but this week he said that tradition was over.More >>
The focus Thursday night at Midtown Medical Center was "finding a cure for diabetes.” Dozens of people turning out for the “Future of Diabetes” event which featured speakers who are on the forefront of diabetes research treatment.More >>
The chase started in Columbus and ended near Hwy 280 and Hwy. 431 South in Phenix City.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
Across the world, there have only been about 100 documented nurse shark bites in the past century.More >>
