Columbus police chase ends in Phenix City

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Columbus and Phenix City police are investigating a police chase.

The chase started in Columbus and ended near Hwy 280 and Hwy. 431 South in Phenix City.

The car was chased across state lines and Phenix City police stepped in to help.

Columbus police, Phenix City police, and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office were involved.

This is a developing story and will bring you more details as they become available.

