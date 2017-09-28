Future of diabetes event at Midtown Medical Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The focus Thursday night at Midtown Medical Center was "finding a cure for diabetes.”

Dozens of people turning out for the “Future of Diabetes” event which featured speakers who are at the forefront of diabetes research treatment.

Thursday night’s conference named in honor of Abbie Dione, a nurse at Columbus Regional who suffered from type one diabetes. She died of another illness just as she was about to conquer her diabetes.

“Abby typifies the hopes and desires of every person with type one diabetes to be able to have a treatment that does not constrain what they like to do every day and so we kind of use Abby as a model,” said Steven Leichter, Senior Physician Endocrine consultants.

One of the speakers talked about a new insulin pump that will revolutionize diabetes treatment. The device should be available by next year.

