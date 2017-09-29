News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Friday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Friday.

Nearly 100 people charged in Chambers County drug operation

Agents have arrested more than 70 individuals on over 180 charges, many of which were the direct result of the distribution investigations. A pound and half of methamphetamine, over 10lbs of marijuana and roughly 1,000 grams of drugs investigators say they ceased.

1 charged after carrying a weapon at Georgetown Elementary

According to a police report, an officer working at East Columbus Magnet Academy when he was informed of an incident that happened at Georgetown Elementary School involving a weapon.

Berry “Skip” Henderson announces run for Mayor of Columbus

Berry "Skip" Henderson, Columbus District 10 at-large city councilman announced Thursday that he will be a candidate for mayor. Henderson says his two main focuses for mayor will be his

Community reacts to MCSD teacher’s alleged racial slurs

After an early September investigation into alleged racial slurs used by a Muscogee County elementary school teacher, community members gathering in the Fountain City to voice their concerns on the incident.

Phenix City bar boycotting NFL games after national anthem protests

Mike Phaneuf owns a bar called Glory Days where he says he has shown ESPN’s Monday Night Football for years, but this week he said that tradition was over.

Columbus police chase ends in Phenix City

The chase started in Columbus and ended near Hwy 280 and Hwy. 431 South in Phenix City.

Talmadge Bridge re-name now in states hands

On Thursday, when the Savannah City Council passed a resolution to change the name of the Talmadge Bridge, they were clearly convinced that the political and cultural climate had changed enough in Georgia, that some of the same lawmakers who shot this idea down a few years ago, would change their tune and sing the praises of the new "Savannah Bridge".

Driver responsible for deadly crash into Swainsboro Taco Bell in court Friday

A normal day for customers and workers turned into something unexpected and tragic Thursday afternoon. T Several people were injured and one person was killed.

