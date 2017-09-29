News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Friday

The chase started in Columbus and ended near Hwy 280 and Hwy. 431 South in Phenix City.More >>
The chase started in Columbus and ended near Hwy 280 and Hwy. 431 South in Phenix City.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Friday.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Friday.More >>
After an early September investigation into alleged racial slurs used by a Muscogee County Schools Elementary teacher, community members gathering in the Fountain City to voice their concerns on the incident.More >>
After an early September investigation into alleged racial slurs used by a Muscogee County Schools Elementary teacher, community members gathering in the Fountain City to voice their concerns on the incident.More >>
One Phenix City business owner is not taking the NFL national anthem protests lightly. Mike Phaneuf owns a bar called Glory Days where he says he has shown ESPN’s Monday Night Football for years, but this week he said that tradition was over.More >>
One Phenix City business owner is not taking the NFL national anthem protests lightly. Mike Phaneuf owns a bar called Glory Days where he says he has shown ESPN’s Monday Night Football for years, but this week he said that tradition was over.More >>
Columbus has another name on the ballot for mayor. Berry "Skip" Henderson, Columbus District 10 at-large city councilman announced Thursday that he will be a candidate for mayor.More >>
Columbus has another name on the ballot for mayor. Berry "Skip" Henderson, Columbus District 10 at-large city councilman announced Thursday that he will be a candidate for mayor.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
A brief filmed clip of Amelia Earhart was uncovered in upstate New York.More >>
A brief filmed clip of Amelia Earhart was uncovered in upstate New York.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell will be in court on Friday.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell will be in court on Friday.More >>
Across the world, there have only been about 100 documented nurse shark bites in the past century.More >>
Across the world, there have only been about 100 documented nurse shark bites in the past century.More >>