Phenix City-Russell County Library hosts blood drive Friday

A Columbus gas station is offering a deal at its grand opening Friday morning. The gas station, 76, will fill up the first 100 cars for 76 cents.More >>
A Columbus gas station is offering a deal at its grand opening Friday morning. The gas station, 76, will fill up the first 100 cars for 76 cents.More >>
The chase started in Columbus and ended near Hwy 280 and Hwy. 431 South in Phenix City.More >>
The chase started in Columbus and ended near Hwy 280 and Hwy. 431 South in Phenix City.More >>
After an early September investigation into alleged racial slurs used by a Muscogee County Schools Elementary teacher, community members gathering in the Fountain City to voice their concerns on the incident.More >>
After an early September investigation into alleged racial slurs used by a Muscogee County Schools Elementary teacher, community members gathering in the Fountain City to voice their concerns on the incident.More >>
One Phenix City business owner is not taking the NFL national anthem protests lightly. Mike Phaneuf owns a bar called Glory Days where he says he has shown ESPN’s Monday Night Football for years, but this week he said that tradition was over.More >>
One Phenix City business owner is not taking the NFL national anthem protests lightly. Mike Phaneuf owns a bar called Glory Days where he says he has shown ESPN’s Monday Night Football for years, but this week he said that tradition was over.More >>
The Budweiser Clydsdales are coming to East Alabama next week. The well-known Cyldesdale horses have been a staple for the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company for decades.More >>
The Budweiser Clydsdales are coming to East Alabama next week. The well-known Cyldesdale horses have been a staple for the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company for decades.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
I-55 is shut down in both directions in Crittenden County, Arkansas.More >>
I-55 is shut down in both directions in Crittenden County, Arkansas.More >>
Across the world, there have only been about 100 documented nurse shark bites in the past century.More >>
Across the world, there have only been about 100 documented nurse shark bites in the past century.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>