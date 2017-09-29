Phenix City-Russell County Library hosts blood drive Friday - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City-Russell County Library hosts blood drive Friday

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) -

The Phenix City-Russell County Public Library is stepping in to help as blood donation centers continue to face critical blood shortages.

The Library will host a Red Cross blood drive Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Library officials are asking the community to consider giving blood as soon as possible as the emergency need worsens in the wake of several hurricanes. 

The Phenix City-Russell County Public Library is located at 1501 17th Ave. Phenix City, AL. 

