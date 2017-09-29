Budweiser Clydesdales visit East Alabama next week

The Budweiser Clydsdales are coming to East Alabama next week.

The well-known Cyldesdale horses have been a staple for the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company for decades.

The 8-horse-hitch will stop in Opelika Wednesday, and will ride through the city’s main square from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The gentle giants will greet people in downtown Auburn from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Next Saturday, their East Alabama trip will end in Phenix City. You can see them at the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 280 from 10 a.m. to noon.

