Grand opening for Columbus gas station offers 76 cents gas to first 100 vehicles

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus gas station is offering a deal at its grand opening Friday morning.

The gas station, 76, will fill up the first 100 cars for 76 cents.

This event will be held at 1045 Floyd Road from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The first 100 cars will receive regular fuel for this deal.

