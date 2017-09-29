AU men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl: 'Our focus is the players - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

AU men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl: 'Our focus is the players'

(Source: Parker Branton/WTVM) (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn University men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl addressed the media for the first time after the assistant coach Chuck Person was charged in a federal bribery scheme.  

"Our focus is the players... practice... practice plans," Pearl said in the press conference. 

Pearl had no comment on many questions being asked outside of the basketball team. 

"The reason for this press conference is practice... I've said all non-basketball answers," he said. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly