AU men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl: 'Our focus is the players'

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn University men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl addressed the media for the first time after the assistant coach Chuck Person was charged in a federal bribery scheme.

"Our focus is the players... practice... practice plans," Pearl said in the press conference.

Pearl had no comment on many questions being asked outside of the basketball team.

"The reason for this press conference is practice... I've said all non-basketball answers," he said.

