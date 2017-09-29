Auburn University men's basketball to host press conference Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 sits down with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for an in-depth conversation about the gang activity across the city.More >>
The chase started in Columbus and ended near Hwy 280 and Hwy. 431 South in Phenix City.More >>
Columbus Cure Diabetes Week will begin Sept. 24 and we have a list of events going on in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
After an early September investigation into alleged racial slurs used by a Muscogee County Schools Elementary teacher, community members gathering in the Fountain City to voice their concerns on the incident.More >>
One Phenix City business owner is not taking the NFL national anthem protests lightly. Mike Phaneuf owns a bar called Glory Days where he says he has shown ESPN’s Monday Night Football for years, but this week he said that tradition was over.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
Across the world, there have only been about 100 documented nurse shark bites in the past century.More >>
