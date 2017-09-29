MCSD suspended teacher without pay after use of racial slur towards student

Muscogee County School District has released a statement following a teacher using racial slurs towards a student.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 sits down with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for an in-depth conversation about the gang activity across the city.More >>
The chase started in Columbus and ended near Hwy 280 and Hwy. 431 South in Phenix City.More >>
Columbus Cure Diabetes Week will begin Sept. 24 and we have a list of events going on in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
After an early September investigation into alleged racial slurs used by a Muscogee County Schools Elementary teacher, community members gathering in the Fountain City to voice their concerns on the incident.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Norris Greenhouse Jr. has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and malfeasance in the shooting death of Jeremy Mardis, 6, in November 2015 and will serve 7.5 years behind bars consecutively.More >>
An officer has been placed on leave after a comment directed at a former football player at the university.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
