MCSD suspended teacher without pay after use of racial slur towards student

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District has released a statement following a teacher's use of racial slurs towards a student.

As News Leader 9 previously reported, according to Nathan and Equisha Fraizer, Harmonie and two other students were discussing race and appearances when the teacher allegedly responded with inappropriate language.

“The thing that really really shocked me was when the teacher leans into the girls and she kind of caressed my daughter’s face and says ‘Oh you’re a beautiful girl, but at least she didn’t call you a dumb black and the ‘n’ word… When my daughter told me that I was completely shocked," said Nathan.

Superintendent Dr. Lewis states:

Following the completion of the investigation the teacher was suspended without pay for two days, removed from her job at Reese Road Leadership Academy, and issued an official letter of reprimand to be placed in her personnel file.

The Fraziers have since pulled their daughter out of Reese Road Elementary by choice and coordinated with the district to send her to a different school.

