Safe Kids Columbus hosts Grandparents Conference

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Grandparents play an important role in the lives of their grandchildren and that was the focus of the Grandparents Conference sponsored by Safe Kids Columbus.

The conference, held Saturday morning, focused on child safety for those grandparents who are raising grandkids or for those who keep children in their home.

“We are having a grandparents conference to help grandparents to have confidence with their grandchildren, to keep them safe from poisoning and injuries,” says Chief of Pediatrics, Rebecca Reamy.

Hot topics at the event were car seat safety and keeping kids from being poisoned.

The event included a pancake breakfast for a donation to Safe Kids, BINGO, and Dr. Rebecca Reamy, as the keynote speaker.

