SEGMENT: Grandparents Conference to be held at Midtown Medical Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Grandparents play an important role in the lives of their grandchildren and that is the focus of an upcoming event, the Grandparents Conference, sponsored by Safe Kids Columbus.

The Grandparents Conference will focus on child safety for those grandparents who are raising grand kids or for those who keep children in their home.

The event will include a pancake breakfast for a donation to Safe Kids, BINGO, and Dr. Rebecca Reamy, Chief of Pediatrics at Midtown Medical Center, as the keynote speaker.

Renee Mcaneny with Safe Kids Columbus stopped by News Leader 9 to talk more about the Grandparents Conference coming to Columbus Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m. at Midtown Medical Center.

