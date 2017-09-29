Soldier Marathon Announces final run

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A tradition on Columbus and Fort Benning, supporting local military causes, is coming to an end.

The race director of the Soldier Marathon announced this November’s event will be the last one. The Soldier Marathon is in its 8th year. It starts and ends at the National Infantry Museum.

A team from WTVM volunteered and handed out waters at the 2016 race. This year’s event is being held on November 18, expected again to draw thousands of participants and soldiers.

Leaders with the 2016 Soldier Marathon donated $40,000 to the following military beneficiaries: National Infantry Museum, the House of Heroes, Team Red, White, & Blue (RWB), and the Ft. Benning Moral, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) to support soldiers and their families. Since 2010, the Soldier Marathon has raised more than $150,000 to military beneficiaries

It’s not too late to get involved and/or sign up for the 5K, kids marathon, relay marathon, half marathon, or 26.2 miles in Soldier Marathon.

Here’s a “Message from the Race Director” posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon:

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.