LaGrange police to host National Night Out Oct. 3

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department will be hosting its 34th annual National Night Out in LaGrange Tuesday, October 3.

The nationwide event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anticrime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals to let them know neighborhoods are organized and standing to fight back against crime.

LaGrange's National Night out will be held at 110 Commerce Avenue, the Beechwood Furniture parking lot from 6 - 9 p.m.

There will be giveaways and fun activities.

This event is free and open to the entire family.

