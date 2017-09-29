'Alleged behavior is unacceptable,' Bruce Pearl sounds off about AU basketball bribery scheme

Auburn's men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl addressed the media today for the first time since his assistant coach's suspension.More >>
Auburn's men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl addressed the media today for the first time since his assistant coach's suspension.More >>
Muscogee County School District has released a statement following a teacher using racial slurs towards a student.More >>
Muscogee County School District has released a statement following a teacher using racial slurs towards a student.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 sits down with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for an in-depth conversation about the gang activity across the city.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 sits down with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for an in-depth conversation about the gang activity across the city.More >>
The chase started in Columbus and ended near Hwy 280 and Hwy. 431 South in Phenix City.More >>
The chase started in Columbus and ended near Hwy 280 and Hwy. 431 South in Phenix City.More >>
Columbus Cure Diabetes Week will begin Sept. 24 and we have a list of events going on in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Columbus Cure Diabetes Week will begin Sept. 24 and we have a list of events going on in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
A local animal rescue organization is getting reports of people taking free kittens that have been advertised on social media or on for sale sites and using them as food instead of as pets.More >>
A local animal rescue organization is getting reports of people taking free kittens that have been advertised on social media or on for sale sites and using them as food instead of as pets.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to exercise caution on U.S. Highway 69 near the Lufkin loop because of a major wreck.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to exercise caution on U.S. Highway 69 near the Lufkin loop because of a major wreck.More >>