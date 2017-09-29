'Alleged behavior is unacceptable,' Bruce Pearl sounds off about AU basketball bribery scheme

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn's men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl addressed the media today for the first time since his assistant coach's suspension.

Chuck person is being accused in a wide-ranging bribery scheme across NCAA basketball.

Bruce Pearl started out by saying he stands behind the statement the university sent out and the conduct alleged is unacceptable.

Assistant coach Chuck Person is being accused of receiving more than $91,000 in bribes to using his coaching influence over athletes who had the potential of going to the NBA.

Pearson is set to appear at the U.S. District Court for The Southern District of New York where the case is being prosecuted on October 10.

The team is officially started practice Friday night for the first time since this all happened and the coach wants to note they've never looked better than they do right now.

