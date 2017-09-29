Columbus police arrest man on child molestation charges

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested and charged a man with child molestation.

Columbus police arrested 42-year-old King Rammage on September 29.

Rammage is charged with felony aggravated child molestation.

His Recorder's Court hearing is set for Saturday, September 30 at 8 a.m. and continues Tuesday, October 2 at 2 p.m.

