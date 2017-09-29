Russell Co. Sheriff's Office arrest 3 on string of burglaries in Ridgebrook Subdivision

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff's Office have arrested 3 suspects in connection to a string of breaking-and-entering cases in Phenix City.

Police received several complaints of auto and residential burglaries in the area of Ridgebrook Subdivision off Nuckols Road.

According to Russell County Sheriff's Office, an undercover detail started working in the subdivision on September 26 where they arrested Jonathan Grant.

On the night of September 27, police arrested Kenneth Boone and Kayvon Manning.

Police say through interviews and search warrants, $4,830 worth of property and cash was recovered and returned to the victims.

Three pistols and one sawed-off shotgun were also recovered.

Charges:

Jonathan Grant

1 count of first-degree burglary

Kenneth Boone

1 count of first-degree burglary

9 counts of unlawful breaking and enter a motor vehicle

5 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card

1 count of possession of a sawed-off shotgun

Kayvon Manning

1 count of first-degree burglary

9 counts of unlawful breaking and enter a motor vehicle

5 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card

1 count of possession of a sawed-off shotgun

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.