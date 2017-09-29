PAWS Humane offers adoption special in aftermath of Hurricane Irma

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - PAWS Humane is offering $25 adult dog adoptions from Hurricane Irma.

The adoptions are offered at both locations at 7607 Veterans Pkwy and 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus.

Adoptions for the special price will run from September 29 through October 31.

This special is an effort to help animals who have been lost and abandoned in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma find forever homes.

PAWS Humane has taken in nearly 80 homeless dogs and cats evacuated from shelters in Florida.

For more information call 706-565-0035.

