PAWS Humane offers adoption special in aftermath of Hurricane Irma

PAWS Humane is offering $25 adult dog adoptions from Hurricane Irma.More >>
PAWS Humane is offering $25 adult dog adoptions from Hurricane Irma.More >>
Auburn's men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl addressed the media today for the first time since his assistant coach's suspension.More >>
Auburn's men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl addressed the media today for the first time since his assistant coach's suspension.More >>
Muscogee County School District has released a statement following a teacher using racial slurs towards a student.More >>
Muscogee County School District has released a statement following a teacher using racial slurs towards a student.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 sits down with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for an in-depth conversation about the gang activity across the city.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 sits down with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for an in-depth conversation about the gang activity across the city.More >>
The chase started in Columbus and ended near Hwy 280 and Hwy. 431 South in Phenix City.More >>
The chase started in Columbus and ended near Hwy 280 and Hwy. 431 South in Phenix City.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
When you come across an injured wild animal while driving, what should you do?More >>
When you come across an injured wild animal while driving, what should you do?More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>