CPD investigating deadly shooting on Clover Ave.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday morning.

According to CPD, they responded to a shooting along Clover Avenue around 8:15 a.m where they found one man shot.

Columbus Corner Buddy Bryan confirms with News Leader 9 that 35-year-old Lonny Braxton was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Bryan, this is Columbus' 33rd homicide of the year.

