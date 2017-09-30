AU president says report of Jay Jacobs career ending is inaccurate

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn University President, Dr. Steven Leath is refuting claims that athletic director, Jay Jacobs will be replaced.

According to AL.com, "Auburn's president and board of trustees have laid the groundwork to end Jay Jacobs' tenure as athletics director."

The article goes on to say "recent scandals involving the school's softball and men's basketball programs have accelerated the process."

News Leader 9 reached out to Dr. Steven Leath regarding the AL.com article. He states:

"The report is inaccurate. Jay Jacobs is the Athletics Director, and I have had no such conference call with the Board of Trustees."

The article comes just one day after Auburn's men's basketball coach, Bruce Pearl addressed the media for the first time since the assistant coach, Chuck Person, was charged in a federal bribery scheme.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.