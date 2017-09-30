UPDATE: Pedestrian injured after being struck by car, driver arrested for warrants

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One man is seriously injured after being hit by a car Saturday evening on St. Mary's Road and Meadow Drive.

According to police, 28-year-old Arsenio Williams was traveling west on St. Mary's Road in a black Ford Crown Victoria when a pedestrian stepped out in front of Williams' vehicle.

The pedestrian, who police say is a man in his 50's, was transported to Midtown Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the pedestrian was not on the walkway at the time he was struck.

They also say he had alcohol on him while walking and was possibly under the influence.

The driver, Arsenio Williams, was arrested at the scene of the accident for outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.