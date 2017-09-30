Columbus police, GA Special Olympics organization team up for car show fundraiser

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's a year-round partnership between local law enforcement and the Special Olympics organization that brought out all sorts of vehicles for Cops, Cars, and Crusin' fundraiser.

Corporal Travis Spencer with the Columbus Police Department says their partnership with the Special Olympics started years ago when officers joined the athletes for the group's torch run.

Corporal Travis Spencer with Columbus Police Department said, "When you see the Special Olympic athletes perform, they give a really heartfelt performance. They give it all they have. So, when we see them, it encourages us to do all we can for them and help raise money to provide for them going to these events."

Saturday morning's Cops, Cars & Cruisin' brings law enforcement and local car clubs together to raise money and awareness for the Olympics mission - "provide year-round sports training and athletic competition" to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Corporal Spencer says this commitment to the athletes isn't just limited to fundraisers - it's evident, he says, when his fellow officers visit Special Olympic bowlers.

"On Wednesdays, we just go over to encourage them, motivate them to continue practicing and getting better. So, anything you can do to support them is a good thing," said Cpl. Spencer.

This year, the Bi-City Corvette Club showed off their speed demons, all so they can help the younger athletes achieve their goals.

They say they'll gladly partner again with Columbus Police to provide everything the athletes need.

The Cops, Cars and Cruisin' show is one of four yearly events the Columbus Police department hosts to benefit Georgia Special Olympics.

The others include that same yearly torch run, a golf tournament, and a pistol match.

