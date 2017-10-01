The Ray proposing beautification project for I-85's exit 13 in LaGrange

Representatives from The Ray are proposing a $1 million beautification project at Exit 13— the Whitesville Road exit, on I-85.More >>
Representatives from The Ray are proposing a $1 million beautification project at Exit 13— the Whitesville Road exit, on I-85.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of St. Mary's Road and Meadow Drive after a pedestrian was hit by a car.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of St. Mary's Road and Meadow Drive after a pedestrian was hit by a car.More >>
Auburn University President, Dr. Steven Leath is refuting claims that athletic director, Jay Jacobs will be replaced.More >>
Auburn University President, Dr. Steven Leath is refuting claims that athletic director, Jay Jacobs will be replaced.More >>
The Columbus police department is currently investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday morning on Clover Ave. and 32nd and Cusseta Rd.More >>
The Columbus police department is currently investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday morning on Clover Ave. and 32nd and Cusseta Rd.More >>
Beer connoisseurs rejoice! Uptown Columbus is hosting its 8th annual Uptown Beer and Wine Festival which will feature more than 100 craft beers.More >>
Beer connoisseurs rejoice! Uptown Columbus is hosting its 8th annual Uptown Beer and Wine Festival which will feature more than 100 craft beers.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.More >>
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>