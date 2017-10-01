The Ray proposing beautification project for I-85's exit 13 in LaGrange

Exit 13 Beautification Project picture - a concept drawing of the project. (Source: City of LaGrange/The Ray)

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – Representatives from The Ray are proposing a $1 million beautification project at Exit 13— the Whitesville Road exit, on I-85.

Exit 13 is where Great Wolf Lodge will be located and is expected to draw 500,000 visitors annually.

The Ray is an 18-mile stretch of I-85 from Exit 2 to Exit 18. It's named after the late Interface founder Ray C. Anderson, a globally-recognized environmental leader.

The Exit 13 proposal includes a water feature with six jets and colored lights, along with boulders, ornamental grass, along with existing vegetation including pine trees and oaks.

"We want to create a look that will tie into the Great Wolf aesthetic for tourists coming into LaGrange from I-85," said The Ray Executive Director Allie Kelly.

Gary Gullatte, a landscape designer who created the Interstate-185 gateway design by Fort Benning, is in charge of the beautification project.

"LaGrange is a diamond in the rough. Our interchanges are rough and this will add so much to our community," said City Council Member Willie Edmondson.

The project is proposed to be funded by The City of LaGrange, Troup County, The Ray, The Callaway Foundation, Selig, and Great Wolf.

