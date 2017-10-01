Exchange Club of Columbus hosting foot-long hotdog fundraiser - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Exchange Club of Columbus hosting foot-long hotdog fundraiser

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Exchange Club of Columbus will once again be serving their world-famous foot long hot dogs!  

The event will be held From Thursday, October 12-Saturday, October 14, daily from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Shrine Club at 3202 Edgewood Road.

You can purchase tickets at the door or from any Exchange member.  Cost of tickets is only $6 for a foot-long hot dog, $1.00 for a drink, and chips for $.50. 

You can also call in orders at 706-341-1947 or fax orders at 706-561-0994.  

The Exchange Club of Columbus has been serving our community for over 70 years with a focus on projects that support Child Abuse Prevention, Americanism, and our Youth. 

The Foot-Long Hot Dog Sale is a major fundraiser that makes their activities possible. 

The Exchange Club of Columbus, a non-denominational group, meets at the St. Luke Ministry Center most Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. For information regarding membership click here.

