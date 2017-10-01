3 injured in shooting at Fort Benning Road apartment

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in South Columbus.

The shooting happened at an apartment on the 2300 block of Fort Benning Road in South Columbus around 3:30 a.m. ET.

According to a police report, three males were shot. The first victim is in critical condition, the second victim is in unsatisfactory condition, and we do not know the status of the third victim.

No arrests have been made in this case.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

