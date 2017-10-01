Former MCSO correctional officer killed in Smiths Station motorcycle crash

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer has died in a motorcycle accident and his passenger is injured.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirms 49-year-old Timothy Scot Delbridge Sr. of Columbus, was driving his motorcycle when he ran off the road, crashing into a tree.

The crash happened just before 11:50 p.m. Friday on the 2100 block of Lee Road 207 in Smiths Station.

Delbridge Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old female passenger suffered multiple injuries and was transported to the Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the accident.

Alabama State troopers are still determining the cause of the accident.

